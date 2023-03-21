Lifestyle

5 unique man-made bridges around the world

Written by Sneha Das Mar 21, 2023, 02:39 pm 2 min read

These bridges have the most unique and innovative designs

Bridges around the world not only serve as a means for connecting people and places but also add to the aesthetic of the region. Unlike bridges with practical designs, many distinctive, unusual, and impressive bridge structures exist that highlight the works of art transforming the entire surrounding. Here are five unique bridges around the world that attract millions of tourists every year.

The Golden Bridge, Vietnam

Located in the Ba Na Hills Resort near Da Nang City, Vietnam, the Golden Bridge was built in 2018 at over 1,400 meters above sea level. Featuring a length of 490 feet, the bridge is designed in such a way that it resembles being held up by two giant hands. Made of wire mesh and fiberglass, the bridge stretches across Truong Son Mountains.

Lupu Bridge, China

Constructed in June 2003, Lupu Bridge is the first-ever steel bridge made in the world which resides over the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China. Spanning 550 meters, it is the second-largest arch bridge in the world. Designed by Shanghai Municipal Engineering Design Institute, the construction cost around $302 million. It is completely made of steel for motorway and freeway transportation.

Helix Bridge, Singapore

Officially opened in April 2010, the Helix Bridge in Singapore connects Marina Centre with Marina South in the Marina Bay area of the country. One of the most popular architectural splendors of Singapore, the Helix Bridge resembles the structure of a DNA which makes it unique. The curved structure is made of steel and gets illuminated at night with ribbons of LED lighting.

Moses Bridge, Netherlands

Built in a fortress called Fort de Roovere as part of the Dutch Water Line of the 1600s, the Moses Bridge splits the water into two. It fell into disrepair in the 19th century and was reconstructed in 2010 with Accoya wood waterproofed with foil. The bridge sits within the moat, allowing people to cross which is virtually invisible from the water level.

Rolling Bridge, England

A type of curling moveable bridge, the Rolling Bridge is part of the Grand Union Canal office and retail development project at Paddington Basin, London. Completed in 2004, the octagonal shape transforms into a bridge every Friday at noon for approximately one hour and then again curls back to its original form. Designed by Thomas Heatherwick, the bridge uses hydraulics to achieve this phenomenon.