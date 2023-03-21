Lifestyle

5 souvenirs to bring back home from Austria

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 21, 2023, 02:01 pm 2 min read

Bring back a piece of Austrian culture

Souvenirs can be a fun and meaningful way to remember a trip or experience, no matter where you travel. Austria is a country known for its rich history, culture, and beautiful landscapes. Here are some popular Austrian souvenirs that you can consider bringing back home from your trip to represent these aspects of the country.

Mozartkugeln

These are small chocolate balls filled with marzipan and nougat, named after the famous composer Mozart. They are widely available in Austria, and you can find them in different packaging sizes and shapes. Some popular brands that sell Mozartkugeln are Mirabell, Reber, and Hofbauer. Mozartkugeln can be a perfect gift for your family and friends who love chocolates.

Snow globes

Did you know Austria was the first country to introduce snow globes? These are classic souvenirs to bring back from Austria. Snow globes contain a miniature winter wonderland scene inside them and are a perfect gift for anyone who loves to collect decorative items. This, as part of your office or home decor, can be a beautiful way to remember your trip to Austria.

Dirndl and Lederhosen

Dirndl is a traditional dress worn by women, typically consisting of a blouse, a full skirt, and a bodice. Lederhosen, on the other hand, are leather shorts often worn with suspenders, a shirt, and knee-high socks. This traditional dress is typically worn by men. This unique and stylish souvenir can be a piece of Austrian culture in your luggage.

Schnapps

Schnapps is a type of distilled spirit. It holds a very special place in Austrian culture and has been produced in the country for centuries. It is often served at special occasions, such as weddings, and is typically consumed in small amounts as a digestif. It is also often used in cooking and baking, to add flavor to cakes and pastries.

Swarovski crystals

These are high-quality precision-cut glass crystals that are widely known for their brilliance and beauty. Founded in 1895 in Austria, Swarovski crystals can be seen in a wide range of products, from small trinkets to larger pieces of jewelry or home decor. Consider what you will use or display the crystal in, and choose a piece that speaks to you and your personal style.