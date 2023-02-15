Lifestyle

Here's how to turn beautiful vintage sarees into curtains

Feb 15, 2023

You can use your vintage sarees as curtains to amp up your home decoration

Decorating your home can get expensive sometimes. You might want to modify the decoration of your home every time you wish to see fresh colors around you. However, there are several ways to change your home decor without spending much. You can turn old sarees into curtains to amp up your home. Mr. Ekant Singh, founder & CEO of Page 2813 explains how.

Use old sarees in patterns

Do you have a room with vacant walls﻿? A blank wall makes the space feel heavy and creates a negative vibe. To make your wall appear covered, use old sarees﻿ in patterns or arrange them vertically in a bundle with lights. Make matching wall curtains from several sarees of the same fabric for a set of two or more colors to amplify the style.

Different saree materials to create curtains

An elegant curtain can also be created using the embroidery style. Colorful saree embroidery can be used at the table and bedside to amplify the space. Traditional Indan saree fabrics like georgette, cotton, chiffon, and crepe can be used to produce curtains. Cotton and crepe fabric looks particularly lovely. However, you will require extra cloth lining for fabrics like silk, georgette, and chiffon.

Saree prints create different effects

You can combine different prints to create a more Bohemian effect. Use small, delicate prints, like floral or plaid, for a classic country setting. Use strong, slightly blingy designs woven into silk for a royal setting. Geometric, one-tone patterns are ideal for the modern home. Sarees can also be used to make pillow covers, mats, napkins, paints, drawings, wall art, and hangings.

Fabric impacts how you use the saree as a curtain

Take into account the weather, how much natural light your room receives, and which area receives direct sunlight before choosing an old saree for curtains. Choose cotton, chiffon, or georgette sarees if your home receives enough natural light and is extremely hot during the summer season. Silk is the ideal fabric for a more traditional and old-fashioned look that will also add luxury.