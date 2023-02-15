Lifestyle

5 myths about exercising debunked by expert

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 15, 2023

Let not these five myths come in your way to fitness

Exercise is an important part of one's lifestyle, for it is a great way to stay fit. However, despite its popularity and health benefits, there are multiple misconceptions about it that people easily give in to. So to ensure that nothing hinders your way to fitness, we touched base with Aakash Bansal, founder, and fitness expert at FormFit, who busted some myths about exercising.

Myth 1: Morning is the best time to workout

Most people believe that working out in the morning is the first thing to start their day with. "The fact is that the best time for a workout is whatever time allows you to exercise most consistently," says Bansal. "It makes no substantial difference on a person's performance or results whether they exercise in the morning or at night," he shares.

Myth 2: Men and women should train differently

Many believe that men and women should train differently as their body structures and dynamics differ from each other. Debunking this myth, Bansal shares, "Women can hit it just as hard as men during exercise." "Your training should be dictated as per your individual needs and goals, not as a man or a woman," he further adds.

Myth 3: Weight-lifting turns fat into muscle

Many people exercise with the mindset that their fat will turn into muscle. "You can't turn fat into muscle. Weight training helps build up the muscle tissue in and around any fat tissue," Bansal tells NewsBytes. "The best way to reduce fat tissue is to stay in a calorie deficit, eat a nutritious and well-rounded diet, and have an active lifestyle," he tells.

Myth 4: If you aren't sweating, you aren't exercising enough

Are you also someone who believes that the more you sweat, the better you are working out? Well, you are wrong. "Sweating is not necessarily an indicator of exertion. It is your body's way of cooling itself," states Bansal. "It is very much possible to burn a significant number of calories without breaking a sweat," clarifies the fitness expert.

Myth 5: Consuming supplements can alone help you lose weight

Supplements could be a great addition to your workout regimen in order to achieve your fitness goals. However, if you think you would lose weight just by consuming them, you are mistaken. "Unfortunately, no supplement or pill really works that well for weight loss. Creating a calorie deficit should be the priority if a person wishes to lose weight," concludes Bansal.