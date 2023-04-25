Entertainment

Happy birthday, Renee Zellweger: Films that prove she's once-in-a-generation talent

Prolific actor Renee Zellweger celebrates her 54th birthday on Tuesday

Four Academy Award nominations and two wins over the course of a three-decade career is a rare accomplishment for an actor. This feat has been achieved by Renee Zellweger. From her ground-breaking role in Jerry Maguire to her stellar performance as Judy Garland, Zellweger has captivated audiences with her impressive work. On the actor's 54th birthday, we gather her most exceptional performances in films.

'Jerry Maguire' (1996)

The 1996 romantic drama film Jerry Maguire skyrocketed Zellweger's career to the next level. Helmed by Cameron Crowe, the actor took up the role of Dorothy Boyd, a single mother and low-ranking accountant, who naively joins the big-time sports agent (Tom Cruise) in his new venture. Although Zellweger was starring opposite the hot shots Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr., it launched her into stardom.

'Bridget Jones's Diary' (2001)

Bridget Jones's Diary is a timeless romantic film that featured Zellweger in the titular role, and with this film, the actor scripted history as one of the few actors from the genre to get an Academy Award nomination. The film traced the journey of Jones and how she navigates her life to embark on a romantic relationship with her boss Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant).

'Chicago' (2002)

Zellweger's most iconic role came in the 2002 musical film Chicago, directed by Rob Marshall, in which she played Roxie Hart—a cold-blooded, fame-hungry nightclub dancer. This Best Picture-winning film is based on the eponymous 1970 musical, which followed Hart, who is on trial for murdering her lover. In addition to Zellweger, Chicago featured Catherine Zeta-Jones, who won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

'Cold Mountain' (2003)

In the 2003 war drama film Cold Mountain, Zellweger only had limited screen time, but even with that, she made a tremendous impact, which eventually earned her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Starring opposite actors like Nicole Kidman and Jude Law, Zellweger left an indelible mark on the fans' minds with her character Ruby. The film was well-received by critics and audiences alike.

'Judy' (2019)

Zellweger blazed back to the big screens after a hiatus of three years with the performance of the decade in Rupert Goold's film Judy (2019), which earned her the Oscar award for Best Actress. The film followed the final years of Judy Garland's life, as she performs a series of sold-out shows in London, while also grappling with addiction, financial struggles, and troubled relationships.