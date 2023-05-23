Entertainment

Creative people 'live in fear,' says Amitabh Bachchan

Written by Aikantik Bag May 23, 2023

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most known faces on Earth. The actor has been relevant for over five decades and has done varied shades of work. The tech-savvy Bachchan is known for his archival social media posts and for being upfront about his thoughts on his blog. Recently, he posted about the insecurities and treatment received by creative people.

Bachchan penned a heartfelt message on his blog and spoke about how creative people like him "live in fear" and are often treated as "punching bags." He emphasized how they're blamed for not performing and for unethical attributes. Bachchan wrote, "But it is seldom understood what the 'creatives' go through in their quest to perform the creative...most of the time created by someone else..."

Bachchan explained beautifully how people assume things easily and make them "live in fear." He wrote, "They live on assumption.. we live in fear.. our fear is not limited as assumed.. it has many facets, which are unknown to the ones of many.. but who to and why waste valuable time in discussion... take it, and leave it.. get on to the creative."

