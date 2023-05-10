Entertainment

What makes Sydney Film Festival 2023 special

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 10, 2023, 04:51 pm 3 min read

The 70th edition of Sydney Film Festival will run from June 7-18

With its 70th edition just around the corner, the Sydney Film Festival is gearing up again to bring together some of the most thought-provoking films from around the globe. For the last seven decades, the festival has been igniting important conversations about the power of cinema. So, what is it that makes the Sydney Film Festival stand out among the sea of other festivals?

But first, here's everything about the festival

The Sydney Film Festival (SFF), since its inception in 1954, has become a cultural staple in Australia and has grown significantly in size and reputation to become one of the leading international film festivals. The annual ceremony takes place each June at venues across Sydney, and this year's edition will run from June 7-18. The bulk of its 200-title selection was announced on Wednesday.

A line-up of thought-provoking cinema

One of the things that make SFF special is its lineup of the best of local and international cinema. In 1954, it was a small three-day event that showcased only nine feature films—including American filmmaker Buster Keaton's classic comedy The General (1927) and films by Italian neorealist director, Roberto Rossellini. In its 70th edition—the festival is marking a milestone with a massive 239-movie lineup.

SFF, a launchpad for many Australian filmmakers and actors

For the 70th edition, SFF has partnered with For Film's Sake (An Australian organization providing opportunities in production, distribution, and cultural exhibition). This means that 10 Australian filmmakers will get the opportunity to work alongside experienced global storytellers and showcase the outcome of their collaboration during the festival. This was run as a pilot in 2021 and provided a launchpad to many Australian filmmakers.

Commitment to diversity and inclusion

The festival prides itself on showcasing films that represent a wide range of voices—filmmakers from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. This year, Australian filmmaker Warwick Thornton's The New Boy has been set as the opening title. Other titles in the competition include—the Australian documentary The Dark Emu Story, Kim Jee-woon's Cobweb, Asmae El Moudir's The Mother of All Lies, and Devashish Makhija's Joram.

Efforts to promote female European directors

SFF collaborated with European Film Promotion, Europe! Voice of Women in Film in 2016, before the #MeToo movement. The program's aim was to place "the spotlight on outstanding, talented women filmmakers, in order to amplify their voices in a world and industry still burdened by gender discrimination," stated Festival Director Nashen Moodley. To note, in 2022, the initiative highlighted more than 75 female directors.