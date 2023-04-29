Entertainment

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades announces 2nd pregnancy

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend and model Gabriella Demetriades announces 2nd pregnancy

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 29, 2023, 03:32 pm 2 min read

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their 2nd child together

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend and model, Gabriella Demetriades, is set to embrace motherhood for the second time! On Saturday, she uploaded two pictures on Instagram from her maternity photoshoot, flaunting her baby bump in all its glory! Their son Arik was born in 2019. Meanwhile, Rampal is set to become a father for the fourth time; he has two daughters from his first marriage. Congratulations!

Several celebrities posted congratulatory messages on Instagram

Demetriades captioned the post, "Reality or AI?" Soon after, her comments section was filled with congratulatory messages. 2.0 actor Amy Jackson wrote, "Oh my loveee! So so happy for you and your beautiful family," while Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal commented, "Congratulations" with a heart emoji. Rampal didn't write much but left two heart emoticons and an evil eye symbol, too.

Check out the post here

Instagram post A post shared by gabriellademetriades on April 29, 2023 at 2:37 pm IST

Couple has reportedly known each other since 2009

As per reports, the duo met during an Indian Premier League afterparty and soon hit it off as friends. This was back in 2009 when Rampal was still married to his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. As tensions arose between Jesia and Rampal, he reportedly found love once again in Demetriades, and the couple has been quite vocal in front of the media about their relationship.

What is Demetriades's claim to fame?

A report in She The People, Demetriades hails from South Africa and has been working in the modeling industry since the young age of 16! She reportedly studied fashion design at a university in Gauteng, South Africa. In 2009, she also won the Miss Indian Premier League Bollywood and has featured in a promo song for the movie Red Wine, among other credits.

Rampal's life: Was married to Mehr Jesia, has two daughters

Rampal was married to former Femina Miss India and supermodel Jesia from 1998 to 2018. Parting ways, the former couple earlier stated, "It is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth." They have two daughters—Myra Rampal and Mahikaa Rampal—and speculations are rife that the duo will follow their father into Bollywood. Myra made her runway debut in March this year.