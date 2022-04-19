Entertainment

Congratulations! Kajal Aggarwal, husband Gautam Kitchlu welcome a baby boy

Congratulations! Kajal Aggarwal, husband Gautam Kitchlu welcome a baby boy

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 19, 2022, 07:31 pm 2 min read

This is the first child for both Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu (Photo credit: Instagram/@kajalaggarwalofficial)

Have actor Kajal Aggarwal and husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu become parents? As per a recent report, the couple welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. However, there has been no official announcement yet. As soon as this news surfaced, social media users flooded the space with congratulatory messages. We too congratulate the duo and wish them all the luck on their new journey!

Announcement Kitchlu had shared the pregnancy news in January

Putting numerous speculations to rest, the couple announced their pregnancy officially on New Year's in 2022. Kitchlu declared the great news on his Instagram handle along with a beautiful picture of the Singham actor. His caption read, "Here's looking at you 2022," along with an emoji of a pregnant woman to let their followers know, albeit cryptically, about their pregnancy.

Information Aggarwal, reticent since beginning, became giving later

Aggarwal didn't say anything about her gestation then. She rather posted another photo and wrote, "So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts." In the coming months, she however was more giving and posted maternity snaps.

Instagram Post Recently, Aggarwal posted a long note

Five days back, the actor posted a long note along with a series of photos featuring the couple. There she wrote that their "lives are going to change drastically," hinting at a delivery date. Thanking Kitchlu for being "so selfless," she gushed how he woke up "with me almost every night while I had 'morning' sickness." This is the first child for the couple.

Information Couple got married in 2020

Aggarwal and Kitchlu tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai. The sangeet was organized on the same day. "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched," is how Aggarwal had announced the news.