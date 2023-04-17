Entertainment

Happy birthday, Vikram: Retrospective on actor's vigilante film 'Anniyan'

South sensation Chiyaan Vikram celebrates his 57th birthday on Monday

It's impossible not to be in awe of the immense talent and versatility Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram has showcased in a career spanning over three decades. With unforgettable performances, the actor has proven time and again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the world of cinema. On his 57th birthday, here's a nostalgic look back at his 2005 film Anniyan.

But first, let's recall story of 'Anniyan'

Although Anniyan's (Aparichit in Hindi) VFX are mocked to this date, the film's story was certainly ahead of its time and is relevant even today. Helmed by Shankar, the movie encircled the life of a man named Ambi, a lawyer by profession, who suffers from multiple personality disorder and takes up the persona of Anniyan—a vigilante determined to rid society of corruption and injustice.

Vikram's seamless switches between 3 personas

Vikram's effortless Ambi-Remo-Anniyan transitions are a sight to behold! In one of the scenes, we see Ambi—his mild-mannered alter ego—being berated by his boss. In this, Vikram is so convincing that we feel sympathy for him. However, in the very next scene, we see Anniyan. Seeing Vikram transform from Ambi to Anniyan is so dramatic that it's hard to believe he played both characters.

Remember back-to-back personality change scene featuring Prakash Raj?

The scene featuring Vikram's transitions and Prakash Raj is perhaps Anniyan's most memorable. In this, Ambi can be seen in a normal state as he confronts a corrupt officer, played by Raj. Suddenly, something snaps, and we see Vikram's face contort with rage as he transforms into vigilante Anniyan. In this iconic scene, he also delivers a fiery monologue about corruption plaguing society.

It's about social issues? Yes, but there's romance too!

If you think Anniyan features only breathtaking action sequences, let us remind you there's romance in the film, too. Vikram's love story with Nandini (played by Sadha) is palpable and respites from the film's darker themes. Apart from this, the use of sins is a prominent theme, and it is one of the reasons why the film has become so memorable for audiences.