Entertainment

Box office: Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' struggles to reach Rs. 100cr

Box office: Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' struggles to reach Rs. 100cr

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 29, 2023, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Here's how 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is performing at the box office

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, directed by Farhad Samji, was released in the theaters on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. After an underwhelming start, it gradually picked up the pace and crossed the Rs. 90cr mark earlier. However, its numbers have now started dipping, and the film is struggling to breach the Rs. 100cr mark at the box office.

Why does this story matter?

While box office numbers are not always the correct marker of a film's success, at times, they are the parameter to gauge a superstar's power and hold over viewers. For example, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan reinstated his stardom and was termed a blockbuster, and KKBKKJ was expected to cross the Rs. 100cr within a few days. However, that didn't happen owing to negative reviews.

Here's how movie performed on 8th day

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie minted Rs. 1.93cr on its eighth day, and the collections now stand at approximately Rs. 92.08cr (nett). The gross collection, however, is around Rs. 106.5cr. Sacnilk also reported that on Friday, KKBKKJ witnessed saw an occupancy of 9.64% in the Hindi belt. Now, the film will face some competition from Mani Ratnam's historical drama Ponniyin Selvan: II.

What do these numbers mean for Khan?

KKBKKJ's underwhelming performance means several things for Khan. It signifies that the audience wants to see Khan headline films that boast better content and do not sell nonsense in the form of masala entertainers. And working with seasoned directors might fix this. Another point is about the audience getting tired of the same kind of movies: Radhe, Dabangg 3, Race 3, and now KKBKKJ.

Here's all you need to know about family drama

KKBKKJ has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks Venkatesh Daggubati's Bollywood comeback after 25 years. It is also special since it is Punjabi singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill's Hindi film debut, Palak Tiwari's debut, and also marks Khan's reunion with his Tere Naam co-actor, Bhumika Chawla. Ram Charan and Yo Yo Honey Singh were seen in cameo appearances in two different songs.

Poll What else would you like to know?