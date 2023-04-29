Entertainment

Aamir Khan completes 35 years in Bollywood: Revisiting early successes

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 29, 2023, 02:01 pm 2 min read

Aamir Khan has completed 35 years in Hindi cinema!

Aamir Khan's career is truly the stuff dreams are made of. He has consistently set the benchmark high and transformed the course of Indian cinema. Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which marked his first leading role, was released on April 29, 1988, and Mr. Perfectionist has clocked in 35 years of his illustrious run! On this special day, we revisit his earliest successful projects.

'Dil' (1990)

Dil paired Madhuri Dixit opposite Khan and was a love story co-starring Anupam Kher, Padmarani, and Deven Verma. Despite clashing with Sunny Deol starrer Ghayal, Dil was a highly successful venture at the box office and emerged as the highest-grossing film of 1990, thus cementing Khan's stardom at a young age. It is available on JioCinema, ZEE5, and Amazon Prime Video.

'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' (1992)

There are high chances that you have hummed the sweet romantic melody Pehla Nasha many times in your life. After all, it is the identity marker of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander, directed and co-written by Khan's cousin Mansoor Khan. Besides Khan, the coming-of-age drama movie also starred Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Pooja Bedi. The movie is currently streaming on ZEE5.

'Andaz Apna Apna' (1994)

Rajkumar Santoshi's comedy film Andaz Apna Apna was released in 1994 and is now considered a bonafide cult classic. Santoshi also co-wrote the film that starred Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, and Karisma Kapoor alongside Khan. It is considered a perfect film by cinephiles who have grown up watching it! You can stream the film on Amazon Prime Video or YouTube.

'Mann' (1999)

Mann is a tragic romance film, at least for the most part, but eventually opts for a happy ending. Khan played Dev Karan Singh, an ambitious painter bogged down by financial difficulties who falls in love with Priya, a music teacher played by Manisha Koirala. Anil Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Deepti Bhatnagar, and Neeraj Vora were also part of Mann, directed by Indra Kumar.