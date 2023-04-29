Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan to return to 'Singham' franchise: Report

Apr 29, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan may reportedly be seen in 'Singham Again'

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again—starring Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone—is the third film in the Singham franchise that is slated to release on Independence Day 2024. A few months ago, Shetty announced Padukone would be the first "Lady Singham" in his Cop Universe. Now, new reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was part of Singham Returns (2014), will also possibly return to the franchise!

Why does this story matter?

Shetty's Cop Universe, so far, includes Devgn's Singham franchise, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.

The films have been commercially successful and have brought glory to the box office, especially Sooryavanshi, a blockbuster that took the ticket windows by storm post-pandemic.

Thus, there are high expectations from Singham Again now, and Kapoor Khan's presence is expected to elevate the film's hype further.

Details of Kapoor Khan's character under wraps

A source divulged the aforementioned details to Mid-Day. "Kareena has been roped in as the female lead. Details regarding her character are being kept under wraps. The film is expected to go on floors by the year-end, and the team is excited to have the lead pair back," they told Mid-Day. Kapoor Khan was seen as Bajirao Singham's love interest Avni in Singham Returns.

'Singham Again' to feature Kumar and Singh, too

Previously, Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "It is an entire cop universe, and like the Marvel Universe where film featured cameos by other members, Singham Again will also feature cameos." "Like in Simmba, where both Ajay and Akshay made cameos, albeit in the post-credits, and in Sooryavanshi where Ranveer and Ajay were seen, Singham Again will also feature Akshay and Ranveer."

Meanwhile, here's all we know about 'Singham Again'

Singham Again was earlier supposed to release on Diwali 2024. However, recently, its release was moved forward, and in doing so, Shetty has avoided a clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Earlier in January, Devgn shared he heard the script and thought it was "fire." Notably, Shetty's recent Cirkus was a box office dud, and Singham Again may bring things back on track.