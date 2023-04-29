Entertainment

'PS II' box office: Mani Ratnam directorial mints Rs. 32cr

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 29, 2023, 12:00 pm 2 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: II', helmed by Mani Ratnam, is the second installment in the film series based on the eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy

After the worldwide success of Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022), Mani Ratnam is all set to witness the triumph of the film's sequel this year. The theatrical release of Ponniyin Selvan: II (PS II) on Friday (April 28) was met with an overwhelming response from the audience. The first-day collections of the sequel are out, which suggested the film is on its road to success.

Why does this story matter?

The historical action-adventure drama, helmed by Ratnam, was one of the highly anticipated films of 2023. It is a continuation of the first part of the film series, which was released last year.

PS I shattered multiple records at the box office upon its release, becoming one of the blockbuster hits of 2022. Its sequel is also expected to perform similarly.

'PS II' gets impressive start

With good reviews and positive word of mouth, PS II recorded a good start at the box office. As per Sacnilk, it reportedly collected Rs. 32 crore domestically on its opening day, while reports suggested that its advance booking collections stood at around Rs. 10 crore. With the release of no other big film, the collections are expected to go up over the weekend.

'PS II' becomes the second-biggest Tamil opener of 2023

While its prequel was the biggest opener in the history of Tamil cinema, PS II has reportedly grabbed the second spot in the biggest Tamil openers of 2023. It beat Varisu's collections but was behind Thunivu, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. The film saw an occupancy of 59.94%, 33.23%, and 10.2% in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, said the Sacnilk report.

Everything to know about 'PS: II'

Both PS I and PS II are based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel titled Ponniyin Selvan. The movie series chalks out the rise of the Chola empire and has emerged as one of the best period dramas ever made. It stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Sobhita Dhulipa, among others, while AR Rahman composed the project's music.