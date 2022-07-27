Career

5 scholarships for Indians studying in Australia

Written by Ramit Sharan Jul 27, 2022

Australia provides an excellent opportunity for the intellectual and cultural growth of students. There are many incredible opportunities available there in all fields of study for various degrees of higher study. With a friendly culture and a deep connection to nature, Australia is one of the best places to study for overall growth. Here are some scholarships offered to Indian students in Australia.

Government-funded program Australia Awards Scholarships

This scholarship program is funded by the Australian government. It covers the full tuition fees, return air travel, living expenses, and other benefits for full-time undergraduate or postgraduate courses. Students must be over 18 years old, have a minimum cumulative grade point equivalent to 7.5, and must not be a citizen or married to a citizen of Australia or New Zealand, among other criteria.

Research scholarship Australian Government Research Training Program Scholarship (International)

These scholarships are offered to international students by Australia's Department of Education. It is specific to research doctorate and research master's degrees and offers tuition fees, thesis allowance, and dependent child allowance, among other benefits. Students must have completed their graduate degree and satisfy the admission requirements of the concerned university. Also, they must not be receiving any other Commonwealth-funded postgraduate financial support.

For international students Dr. Abdul Kalam International Postgraduate Scholarship

This scholarship is provided by the University of Sydney in memory of former Indian President and aerospace engineer Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. It covers 50% of tuition fees for one year. International students with a minimum distinction average (equivalent to 75) in their undergraduation are eligible. They must have an unconditional admission offer for a master's by coursework program in the Faculty of Engineering.

Full tuition cover International Undergraduate Full Tuition Scholarship

This scholarship is offered by the University of Technology Sydney to provide financial assistance to students pursuing undergraduate degrees. It covers full tuition fees for students who meet all the eligibility criteria of the university. Candidates must have completed Australian Year 12 (or equivalent high school) studies and should have also secured an average overall score of 85% in high school.

For high achievers International Postgraduate Coursework Full Tuition Scholarship

Meritorious students who have completed their undergraduate degrees with an overall average score of 90% are eligible for this scholarship. Also offered by the University of Technology Sydney, it is for international students who aspire to complete their postgraduate degree at the university. It is an academic merit-based program, and candidates must also meet the admission requirements of the university.