Guneet Monga was hospitalized after Oscars victory, reveals MM Keeravani

Mar 25, 2023

'The Elephant Whishperers' producer Guneet Monga was 'hospitalized' after not being allowed to give Oscar speech, reveals MM Keeravani

At the recently held 95th Academy Awards, RRR's Naatu Naatu and producer Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers﻿ scripted history by winning two Oscars for India. As India rejoiced, one incident that took everyone by surprise was Monga's speech being cut off as she went to the microphone. In a recent interview, Naatu Naatu's music composer MM Keeravani revealed the aftermath of this incident.

Monga went breathless, was hospitalized too: Keeravani

In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, ace music composer Keervani talked about the Oscar-winning moment and the excitement he felt as Naatu Naatu was declared the winner. He said, "The universe was listening to my prayers... Which left me in not great excitement. But it was exciting only, but not to an extent where you go breathless, like the other award winner—Guneet Monga."

What exactly happened after Monga accepted award?

To recall, at the 95th Academy Awards, director Kartiki Gonsalves and Monga went on stage to accept their Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film. As soon as Monga walked to the microphone, she was abruptly cut off by the music playing in the background. "She was not given time to speak her words, so she went breathless and she was hospitalised also," stated Keeravani.

Monga opened up about incident in interview

Earlier, in a conversation with PTI, Monga stated, "I got a huge shock... I was on the stage but I loudly said to the people who were on the ground that this is India's first Oscar for an Indian production and then everybody started clapping." She added, "But backstage, I was able to give my speech. They cut us off, which was not nice."

After incident, netizens flooded social media, backlashing Academy

Moreover, some hawkeyed netizens spotted that Gonsalves took exactly 43 seconds to finish her speech, and therefore, Monga had some time left to deliver her words. For those unaware, the Academy has a 45-second rule for the acceptance speech. In contrast, however, a pair of British filmmakers, who won after Monga were reportedly given more time to speak, pointed out users on social media.