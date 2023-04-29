Entertainment

Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: Revisiting his Hollywood movies

Irrfan Khan's death anniversary: Revisiting his Hollywood movies

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 29, 2023, 03:57 pm 2 min read

Irrfan Khan delivered numerous critically acclaimed performances not only in Bollywood but in Hollywood too

One of the greatest actors ever in Hindi cinema, Irrfan Khan, breathed his last on April 29, 2020, leaving a void in Bollywood that is irreplaceable. A critically acclaimed actor, Khan created a niche with his craft and phenomenal performances not only in India but globally too. On his death anniversary, here's a list of Hollywood films to watch in fond memory of Khan.

'Inferno' (2016)

Khan shared the screenspace with Tom Hanks when he was cast in Inferno. An action mystery thriller, it was directed by Ron Howard and is a sequel to The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons. It is the final movie of the Robert Langdon film series. Also starring Felicity Jones and Omar Sy, Khan played the role of Harry "The Provost" Sims.

'Jurassic World' (2015)

Colin Trevorrow's 2015 science fiction action movie Jurassic World also starred Khan. He was seen as Simon Masrani, the owner of Jurrasic World and the CEO of Masrani Corporation. Led by Chris Pratt, it also featured actors Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, Ty Simpkins, and Vincent D'Onofrio, among others. The movie received a good response from viewers and critics alike.

'Life of Pi' (2012)

"I suppose, in the end, the whole life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye." This dialogue by Khan from Life Of Pi is etched in every fan's heart. One of Khan's most memorable films, Life Of Pi was directed by Ang Lee and co-stars Suraj Sharma, Tabu, and Adil Hussain.

'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Starring Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in the lead, the Marvel movie is the fourth Spider-Man movie after Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, led by Tobey Maguire. The Amazing Spider-Man returned with a sequel in 2014. Khan essayed the role of Rajit Ratha. In an old interview, he revealed that he wasn't interested in doing the film but did so because of his sons' excitement.

'The Darjeeling Limited'

The 2007 comedy-drama The Darjeeling Limited is a story about three brothers who decide to meet in India after their father's death to embark on a spiritual journey on a luxury train. Directed by Wes Anderson, it starred Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Jason Schwartzman in the lead. Khan was seen in a cameo role along with Natalie Portman, Bill Murray, and Camilla Rutherford.