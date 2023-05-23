Entertainment

Who was Ray Stevenson? 'RRR' actor passes away at 58

Ray Stevenson passed away on Sunday, days before what would have been his 59th birthday on May 25

The actor who played the wicked British governor Scott Buxton in 2022's RRR, Ray Stevenson, passed away on Sunday. The death was confirmed on Monday by his representatives to The Associated Press. However, the cause of his death is not known at present. Stevenson was known to be a part of several iconic projects including Chris Hemsworth-led Thor and HBO's Rome, among others.

Who was Stevenson?

Born in Ireland in 1964, the seasoned actor began his career in theater before becoming a British television actor. He made his film debut in the year 1998 with The Theory of Flight, directed by Paul Greengrass. He was also seen in Antoine Fuqua's directorial King Arthur and much later in Punisher: War Zone, a pre-Disney Marvel movie.

'RRR' team paid tribute to the late actor

Stevenson played an important role in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The seasoned actor was seen in a negative shade as the villainous British governor. The makers of the film condoled his death through a social media post. Rajamouli also penned an emotional post for Stevenson on his Twitter handle, along with an image of him from the sets of the movie.

'Shocking,' said Rajamouli on learning about Stevenson's death

Stevenson was best known for 'Thor' and 'Star Wars'

The actor was best known for playing an Asgardian in the Hemsworth-led Thor franchise. He was a part of three out of four Thor films, including The Dark World and Ragnarok. Apart from this, he also voiced Gar Saxon in Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He was seen in the Divergent trilogy, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, and The Transporter: Refueled.

Stevenson's last project was 'Star Wars' miniseries

As per reports, Stevenson will have three posthumous releases, of which two are films and the other, a series. He will be seen in the upcoming Star Wars miniseries Ahsoka, which is a spin-off to The Mandalorian. The highly anticipated web series is expected to drop later this year on Disney+ Hotstar. He'll also be seen in 1242: Gateway to the West.