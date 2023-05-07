Entertainment

'Stranger Things' Season 5 production pushed amid Hollywood writers' strike

'Stranger Things' Season 5 production pushed amid Hollywood writers' strike

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 07, 2023, 11:43 am 3 min read

Netflix's 'Stranger Things' final season postponed amid WGA's strike

Matt and Ross Duffer—credited as the Duffer Brothers—the creators and executive producers of Netflix's Stranger Things, have decided to postpone the production of the series's fifth and final season due to the ongoing writers' strike. The showrunners of the hit series confirmed the postponement of the show on Saturday and suggested that they would rather delay the production than film without writers on set.

Why does this story matter?

On Monday (May 1), the Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced a strike six weeks after the negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP)—a coalition of Hollywood studios and streamers—for a new film and scripted TV contract failed to reach a new, improved contract.

Around 11,500 unionized screenwriters shut their laptops and raised their voices regarding the union's low compensation.

'Writing doesn't stop when filming begins'

The Duffer Brothers—the creators, executive producers, and showrunners of the hit series—announced the delay in the production on social media. "Writing does not stop when filming begins," tweeted the Duffer Brothers from the official Twitter account for the Stranger Things writers. "While we're excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike," the tweet further read.

Take a look at the tweet here

No new date of release has been set for now

Notably, the script for the final installment is believed to have been written, and according to media reports, filming was supposed to commence in early June 2023 and conclude by late June 2024. But due to the writers' strike, the delay is imminent, and no new release date has been set for now. Meanwhile, each episode will reportedly cost around $20M.

Other TV shows affected by writers' strike

Other shows that are affected by the strike include Blade—a thriller show featuring Mahershala Ali—the production of which was shut down by Marvel Studios recently. Apple TV's Loot is also currently on hold, per The Hollywood Reporter. Late night talk shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, went off the air just a day after the strike was announced.

AMPTP finally broke silence; explained their version of events

On Friday, the AMPTP shared a four-page document highlighting studios' key proposals on matters regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and mini-rooms (demanded by writers). On the topic of AI, the AMPTP said, "Writers want to be able to use this technology as part of their creative process, without changing how credits are determined, which is complicated given AI material can't be copyrighted."