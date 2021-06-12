It's a wrap: Netflix ends 'Geeked Week' in style!
The final day of Netflix's Geeked Week marked a fantastic end to the virtual event of our favorite shows, movies, anime, and video games. On the fifth day, the streaming platform took us through some engaging titles, including The Witcher, Resident Evil, and more. Considering the massive success, we wouldn't be surprised if Geeked Week returns once more, with further announcements, teasers, and updates.
- 'League of Legends Arcane' announced, 'Cuphead and Mugman' lead revealed
- 'Arcane' teaser: There's nothing like a little sibling rivalry
- 'Castlevania' spin-off series officially confirmed, season four to stream soon
- 'Splinter Cell' first look revealed, 'Captain Laserhawk' coming to Netflix
- Meet the cast of 'Resident Evil' live-action series
- Been dying to announce this, Netflix can't conceal its excitement
- 'The Witcher' season 2 teaser is out, WitcherCon announced
- Watch: 'The Witcher' Season 2 teaser is here
- 'Stranger Things' set for an epic crossover with Smite
- Here's the first gameplay from 'Stranger Things' in Smite
'League of Legends Arcane' announced, 'Cuphead and Mugman' lead revealed
League of Legends is expanding yet again, with a new Netflix animated series titled Arcane. It is coming this fall, and we have an exclusive clip. The story follows "the origins of two iconic League champions, and the power that will tear them apart." Cuphead and Mugman is also here as an animated series. Wayne Brady was confirmed as the voice of King Dice.
'Arcane' teaser: There's nothing like a little sibling rivalry
Nothing like a little sibling rivalry.— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021
Watch the first clip from #Arcane, the @LeagueofLegends animated series coming fall 2021 to Netflix. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/m25ciGHr9M
'Castlevania' spin-off series officially confirmed, season four to stream soon
The Castlevania universe just got bigger. Its fourth and final season is streaming on Netflix, and already a new spin-off series of the adult animation got announced. A truly bittersweet feeling for fans. The upcoming series will focus on Richter Belmont (son of Sypha and Trevor) and Maria Renard, and it will take us back to the time of the French Revolution in 1792.
'Splinter Cell' first look revealed, 'Captain Laserhawk' coming to Netflix
Sam Fisher is back. We got the first look from Splinter Cell animated series, and it looks all kinds of awesome. It will be written by Derek Kolstad, the one who created the John Wick franchise. Meanwhile, the adaptation of the Far Cry 3 expansion Blood Dragon titled Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, created by Adi Shankar, was announced as well.
Meet the cast of 'Resident Evil' live-action series
Moving on, 'Resident Evil' live-action series is officially in production, with Lance Reddick leading the cast as Albert Wesker. There'll be eight episodes, each expected to last an hour. The other cast members include Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, and Paola Nunez.
Been dying to announce this, Netflix can't conceal its excitement
Been dying to announce this. Get ready to enter New Raccoon City with the cast of RESIDENT EVIL: LANCE REDDICK / ELLA BALINSKA / TAMARA SMART / SIENA AGUDONG / ADELINE RUDOLPH / PAOLA NUNEZ. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/ULKEFuYdAr— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021
'The Witcher' season 2 teaser is out, WitcherCon announced
Please welcome Geralt of Rivia, everyone! The streamer dropped a very short teaser of season two, and it's all about Ciri. It looks like she will get her training from Geralt at Kaer Morhen. The show stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Joey Batey, and Yasen Atour among others. Also, WitcherCon (a Comic Con but only for Witcher) is coming on July.
Watch: 'The Witcher' Season 2 teaser is here
Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021
'Stranger Things' set for an epic crossover with Smite
Stranger Things fans were treated with exclusive footage in its crossover with Smite. It shows Demogorgon and The Mind Flayer battle Eleven and Hopper, while '80s music played in the background. Smite will be getting the event on July 13 for its Battle Pass system.
Here's the first gameplay from 'Stranger Things' in Smite
Stock up on waffles and pump up some '80s music: Watch the first gameplay from Stranger Things in @SMITEGame, dropping this July. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/9JhDitx0sq— Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021