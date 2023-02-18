Entertainment

'RRR': Chiranjeevi expresses pride as James Cameron lauds Ram Charan

RRR is one of the most loved films of 2022, not only in India but also across the world. Several global icons have praised maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli for his craft of storytelling, and the film won many international accolades, too. Recently, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to share his happiness at James Cameron's appreciation for his son Ram Charan's performance in RRR.

The Waltair Veerayya actor's tweet read, "Sir [James Cameron], an acknowledgment of [Charan's] character in RRR from a global icon & cinematic genius like you is no less than an Oscar itself." Calling Cameron's praises a blessing for Charan, Chiranjeevi stated that he was extremely proud as a father. Notably, RRR is nominated for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards 2023.

Sir @JimCameron an acknowledgement of his character in #RRR from a Global Icon & Cinematic Genius like you is no less than an Oscar itself! It’s a great honor for @AlwaysRamCharan As a father I feel proud of how far he’s come. Ur compliment is a blessing for his future endeavours pic.twitter.com/jof3Q9j0pA — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 17, 2023