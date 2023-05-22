Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Guardians' and 'Super Mario' doing quite well

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Guardians' and 'Super Mario' doing quite well

Written by Aikantik Bag May 22, 2023, 11:12 am 1 min read

'Guardians' and 'Super Mario' box office collection

Franchise films have been a very common thing in Hollywood and the recently released Fast X is pitted against two big mounted franchise films. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie are in the theaters for around three weeks and they have been minting quite well. The box office collections have been huge as of now.

Both films are quite steady

The James Gunn directorial can become the highest grossers of the summer box office. Though Fast X has the upper hand, but it seems to be a tough competition. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 raked in over $659M globally. On the other hand, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has raked in $549M globally. Interestingly, both are headlined by Chris Pratt.

Twitter Post