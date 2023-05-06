Entertainment

Films that made birthday boy George Clooney, Hollywood's favorite

May 06, 2023

George Clooney turned 62 years old on Saturday (May 6)

If there's one actor who has been aging like a fine wine, it's none other than George Clooney. The Oscar-winning actor has a huge female fan following, and that too, across generations. He isn't loved only for his grey hair and looks but equally for his films. On his 62nd birthday, revisit these five movies that made him Hollywood's favorite.

'Out of Sight'

Out of Sight is the first of the many collaborations between Clooney and director Steven Soderbergh. Also starring Jennifer Lopez, the crime comedy movie was released in 1998. Based on Elmore Leonard's novel of the same title, it was also nominated at the Oscars under various categories. The 2003 TV series Karen Sisco is a spinoff of the original film.

'Ocean's Eleven'

The first of the successful Ocean's film trilogy, this movie was released in 2001. It is a remake of Rat Pack's 1960 film of the same title. Also starring Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt, among others, Ocean's Eleven was a box-office hit. It was followed by two sequels - Ocean's Twelve and Ocean's Thirteen, which were released in the years 2004 and 2007, respectively.

'Michael Clayton'

A legal thriller, Michael Clayton is one of the must-watch films of Clooney. Released in the year 2007, it marked the feature directorial debut of Tony Gilroy. Apart from Clooney, it also starred Tom Wilkinson, Sydney Pollack, and Tilda Swinton. The film received a total of seven nominations at the Oscars, of which, Swinton won it for Best Supporting Actress.

'Syriana'

Filmmaker Stephan Gaghan put together an ensemble cast comprising Clooney, Matt Damon, Willian Hurt, Jeffrey Wright, Tim Blake Nelson, and others. The 2005 film, which is a political thriller, is based on See No Evil, Robert Baer's 2003 memoir. It was shot in five continents including the Middle East. A critically acclaimed film, Clooney won an Academy and a Golden Globe Awards for it.

'Up in the Air'

Jason Reitman's 2009 comedy-drama Up in the Air stars Clooney and Vera Farmiga. It is based on Walter Kirn's 2001 novel of the same title. Clooney plays a business executive who is afraid of commitment. He travels across the globe and is on a job to fire people. Life takes a sharp turn when he meets Farmiga's character and gets into a casual relationship.