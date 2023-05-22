Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Fast X' earns huge on first weekend in India

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Fast X' earns huge on first weekend in India

Written by Aikantik Bag May 22, 2023, 11:08 am 1 min read

'Fast X' box office collection

Franchise films have a huge commercial pull as it already has a set viewership. Makers often use this franchise model to capitalize on films. Fast X, the 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise is quite in the buzz and is performing well as per the box office collection. The franchise enjoys mammoth popularity worldwide. However, it received negative reviews from critics.

The film has positive commercial trends

As per early trends, the Louis Leterrier directorial is set to earn $319M globally. As per DNA India, the action-packed entertainer earned quite well in India as it raked in Rs. 60 crore on the first weekend. The stellar cast includes Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Sung Kang, Rita Moreno, Brie Larson, and Michelle Rodriguez, among others.

Twitter Post