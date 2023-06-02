Entertainment

KJo, Barjatya, or Nadiadwala? Who Salman will work with next

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 02, 2023, 04:33 pm 1 min read

Salman is swamped with offers after 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. The superstar is known for his charisma and commercial viability. As the actor has already wrapped up the shooting of Tiger 3, fans are speculating about his next project. Reportedly, he has nothing concrete apart from Tiger Vs Pathaan which will go on floors in 2024. However, Khan is swamped with offers.

Khan is in talks for 'No Entry 2,' too

A source close to the actor told Pinkvilla that Khan is keen on No Entry 2 and a dedicated team is working on sorting out several legal issues of the film. Khan is in touch with Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan. The source said that something concrete will come by the end of June. The actioner is set in the backdrop of Indian Army.

Khan's frequent collaborators are working on scripts, too

Khan is also in talks with his frequent collaborators Sooraj Barjatya and Sajid Nadiadwala. Barjatya's film is a family drama whereas Nadiadwala is keen on working on Kick 2. If Johar's film does not materialize then Khan will be looking forward to Barjatya's project which the latter aims to release in Diwali 2024. Kick 2 is currently in the writing stage.