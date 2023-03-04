Entertainment

When was Sara Ali Khan's 'worst phase of life'

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 04, 2023, 05:55 pm 2 min read

Sara Ali Khan opened up about her worst phase of life, and how it started from her alleged breakup with Kartik Aaryan

Known for her lively personality and quirky Instagram posts—Sara Ki Shayari, Sara Ali Khan never holds back when it comes to speaking her mind. She has always been straightforward about her career trajectory and lately, has opened up about her past relationships, too. During a recent podcast session with Ranveer Allhabadia, the Kedarnath actor spoke at length about the worst phase of her life.

'2020 just got progressively worse…'

When the actor was asked about the worst phase of life, she, without any hesitation answered, "2020." Furthermore, she said, "2020 just got progressively worse, every month." The actor soon indicated that the worst phase started with her breakup and eventually other things happened. Notably, in 2020, media reports suggested that Khan and Kartik Aaryan dated during the shooting of Love Aaj Kal 2﻿.

Aaryan revealed his relationship status in an interview

There have been several reports suggesting that the actors parted ways soon after the movie was released in 2020, but it wasn't until 2022 that Aaryan told Film Companion that he had been single for 1.25 years, which corresponded with his dating timeline with Khan. Moreover, Karan Johar teased Khan relentlessly about dating Aaryan when she appeared on his show Koffee With Karan.

'Love Aaj Kal 2' had failed at box office

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal 2 failed to capture the hearts of the audience and suffered a miserably low box office performance. In an interview, Khan claimed that after her much-appreciated performances in Kedarnath and Simmba, "she was dragged down brutally." On Johar's show, the actor recalled the rudest comment received from Kamaal R Khan, who stated that "she had been exposed."

Khan was trolled for overacting in the movie

Not only Love Aaj Kal 2 did not perform well at the box office, but the actors were also brutally trolled on the internet. A sequel to her father Saif Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal, fans were widely disappointed at Khan for seemingly hamming through a scene. Notably, the same year, Khan delivered another flop film, Coolie No. 1, co-starring Varun Dhawan.