Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' streaming on OTT rent-free now

Written by Aikantik Bag May 25, 2023, 11:47 am 1 min read

'Bholaa' OTT details out

Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar of the '90s. The actor is known for striking a balance between commercially viable movies and critically acclaimed films. The actor's recent directorial Bholaa raked in decent amounts at the box office and then was released on OTT but was streaming on rent. Now, Devgn stans, the action drama is streaming rent-free on Amazon Prime Video.

More about the film

Bholaa is a perfect weekend watch. The Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi is all about high-octane action set pieces. The film received mixed reviews from critics, whereas Devgn's performance was praised by all. The film has a stellar cast of Tabu, Gajraj Rao, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, among others. Abhishek Bachchan appears in a cameo. The OTT release gave it another shelf life.

