OTT: Gautham Karthik's 'August 16, 1947' is now streaming

Written by Aikantik Bag May 05, 2023, 02:53 pm 1 min read

'August 16, 1947' is now streaming on OTT

NS Ponkumar's August 16, 1947 was a much-anticipated film ever since its announcement. However, the film did not perform up to expectations and became a box office disaster. Now, the film is streaming on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. The makers will look for another shelf life on OTT. The period drama is available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

Cast, story, and crew of the film

The huge cast includes Revathy and Gautham Karthik as protagonists. The story revolves around a small village in Tamil Nadu where the villagers resist British forces. The additional cast includes Jason Shah and Richard Ashton, among others. It is also bankrolled by Om Prakash Bhatt, AR Murugadoss, Aditya Joshi, and Narsiram Choudhary. Let's hope that the film works in the OTT arena.

