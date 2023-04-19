Entertainment

'Rana Naidu' Season 2: Things to expect from the sequel

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 19, 2023, 12:38 pm 2 min read

The Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan, Rana Naidu has been renewed for a sequel. Starring the real-life uncle-nephew duo of Venkatesh Daggubati and Rana Daggubati, the Netflix series was at the top spot of most watched shows in India for three consecutive weeks. Tanya Bami, series head announced that it'll return "with more twists, turns, and pulsating action." Here's what to expect from S02.

Naga's chaos in Rana's world

The series ended with Rana Naidu (Rana) and Naga Naidu (Venkatesh) venting out their anger and letting go of their grudges. Their equation gets a shade better when Naga saves Rana from Surya (Ashish Vidyarthi), and in return, Rana lets him escape. The sequel will see Naga returning to Rana's life, bringing more chaos. Will their relationship go for a toss or get better?

A new celebrity trouble for Rana

Rana is the man who is capable of resolving any grave issues that come into a celebrity's life - be it a cricketer or an actor. If the last season was about Rana ironing out issues for superstar Prince (Gaurav Chopra), the second season will be about a new celebrity whose troubles will be looked after by Rana.

The dynamics of Rana-Naina

Not all was well in Rana and Naina Naidu's (Surveen Chawla) lives. They had their differences which grew stronger after Naina sees Rana coming out of a washroom with Mandira (Priya Banerjee). However, toward the end, they come back closer, especially when Naina finds out about Rana's devastating past. The new season will dwell more on their relationship, their married world, and their kids.

The Naidu brothers and their bond

Tej (Sushant Singh), Rana, and Jaffa (Abhishek Banerjee) are the Naidu brothers who are together in thick and thin. The first season showed glimpses of their relationship as well as their love for their late sister, Nitya. Arjun (Tenzin Dalha) joins the clan too. The new season will explore the dynamics of all four Naidu brothers, especially after they find out about Rana's work.