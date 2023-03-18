Entertainment

Netflix's 'Kill Boksoon': Cast to release date, everything to know

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 18, 2023, 11:51 pm 2 min read

'Kill Boksoon' stars Korean actor Jeon Do-yeon in the lead role as Gil Boksoon

Netflix is probably the favorite OTT platform for all K-drama lovers. From action thrillers to Korean romantic comedies and more, the streaming giant has an array of genres to offer. Adding to this list is the upcoming thriller, Kill Boksoon. The highly anticipated movie first premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival in February. Here's everything to know about the film.

Why does this story matter?

Kill Boksoon is one of the highly anticipated Korean action thrillers gearing up for a release this year. The film's official trailer was released on Thursday, giving a sneak peek into the world of its lead character.

The 1:36-minute-long trailer has raised the interest of the viewers. With a stunning cast put together, Kill Boksoon appears to be quite a success already.

Gripping movie about assassin mother

The Korean film revolves around the key character Gil Boksoon who is trying to strike a balance between her teenage daughter and her job. The initial glimpse of her character shows her saying that she works for an event management company. But Boksoon is no regular mother: she is an assassin on the job of killing people based on the contracts she receives.

A stellar cast on job

The movie features actor Jeon Do-yeon as the female protagonist. Jeon, who won the Best Actress Award at the 60th Cannes Film Festival in 2007 for Secret Sunshine, seems to be a perfect choice. She leads the show as Boksoon, showing off some sleek action moves. It also stars actors Esom, Sol Kyung-gu, Lee Yeon, Koo Kyu-hwan, and many others in important roles.

Where and when to watch

Kill Boksoon has already been premiered in international festivals, including the prestigious one in Berlin. The Korean flick is slated for an OTT release on the streaming giant Netflix. According to reports, the upcoming thriller directed by Byun Sung-hyun will be available for streaming by the end of this month, i.e., March 31. It will clash with another movie on Netflix, Murder Mystery 2.