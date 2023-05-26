Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari sparkles in bright yellow ensemble

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 26, 2023, 10:02 am 2 min read

Aditi Rao Hydari attended the screening of 'Last Summer' on Thursday (Picture credit: Instagram/@adtiraohydari)

Aditi Rao Hydari is among the many Indian stars who graced the red carpet for the first time at this year's Cannes Film Festival. She made her first appearance on Thursday, leaving behind a look that will be remembered for the longest. She looked her elegant and graceful best, glowing brightly in a yellow-colored gown. Meanwhile, the 10-day-long festival will conclude on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has seen prominent Indian faces marking their debuts on the red carpet. From sportsmen to entrepreneurs and social media influencers, India at Cannes has been a thrilling journey so far. The only veteran to return to the carpet was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Speaking of the debutantes, Rao Hydari's red-carpet appearance has hit all the right chords.

Loreal girl Rao Hydari walked in Michael Cinco gown

The royal roots of Rao Hydari very well reflected on her red carpet appearance as she oozed princess vibes in the gown. A creation of Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco, the strapless embellished gown came with a plunging neckline. Opting for a minimal make-up look with a soft eye-do and nude lips, Rao Hydari styled her hair in soft curls. She was representing Loreal.

Rao Hydari made stunning impression in a Michael Cinco gown

Cinco's Indian clientele

A popular name in the fashion world, Cinco, who designed Rao Hydari's yellow ensemble, has previously created masterpieces for other Indian celebrities too. In fact, if you go back to Rai Bachchan's Cannes fashion diary, you'd recall her Cinderella outfit at Cannes in 2017. The heavily embellished gown of Rai Bachchan was a creation of Cinco. He also designed her 2018's butterfly-inspired gown.

More on the work front

Rao Hydari, who attended the screening of L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer) on Thursday, was last seen in ZEE5's periodical drama Taj: Divided by Blood. She will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series, titled Heeramandi. Also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, the highly anticipated series will be released on OTT giant Netflix.

