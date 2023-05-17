Entertainment

Cannes 2023: Reasons why Sara's 'desi' look was a hit

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 17, 2023, 10:22 am 3 min read

Sara Ali Khan made her highly-anticipated debut at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday (Picture Credit: Instagram/@saraalikhan)

Cannes Film Festival 2023 will see the debut of many Bollywood celebrities. Among them was Sara Ali Khan who walked the red carpet on Tuesday, leaving everyone stunned with her desi look. She looked regal as she walked in a white traditional ensemble with bare minimum makeup and her royal genes doing the talking. Here are reasons why her look is a hot seller.

Representing India through its handloom and handiwork

On the red carpet, you often see stars walking in gowns and dresses. But how rarely have we seen a lehenga as a red carpet outfit? Not only does it represents India's culture and traditions in glamorous ways, but also reflects the idea that lehenga isn't bridal only. The way Khan rocked the ivory white lehenga is a "pretty" wise decision she made.

'A masterpiece of craftsmanship'

Designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, Khan's lehenga has intricate work details on it. The craftspersons have spent hours of hard work with the detailing that is reflected in the design spread across the lehenga. Khan's "ensemble is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, with a resplendent blouse with intricate work in crystals, pearls, and resham work," read the designers' Instagram post.

A reflection of Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's years of experience

It is no ordinary design that the designers put together. In fact, what makes it more beautiful is how it reflects upon the decades of experiences that the two have with Indian heirlooms. Describing their design, the duo wrote: "The intricate shadow work embroidery, adorning each unique panel, showcases a mesmerizing calendar of designs from our archives of couture down the years."

Minimum is more

Celebrities have often gone wrong by going overboard with their red carpet-looks. Heavy designs with sometimes loud make-up, serve fodder to trolls. However, what many forget is that minimum is beautiful. Khan went the bare minimum way with her make-up and accessories, letting her natural beauty do the talking. The drop earrings and bracelet were enough to make her stand out from the rest.

Striking a balance between traditional and modernity

Khan's choice of opting for a lehenga is a traditional one but the design is such that it strikes a perfect balance between traditions and modern times. The long-head veil that was pinned to Khan's hair bun, added a touch of modernity to the design. With every pose that she struck, Khan came off as a confident, young, and beautiful woman.