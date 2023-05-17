Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' is on a downhill

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' is on a downhill

Written by Aikantik Bag May 17, 2023, 10:13 am 1 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office collection

Mani Ratnam is genius of a filmmaker. Over the years, he has made some stellar films and his recent release is no exception. Ponniyin Selvan: II has been receiving love from all over the world. The magnum opus has been praised by critics and viewers. The film's box office collection has grown by folds in the initial weeks but it's diminishing now.

Facing competition from other new releases

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the period drama earned Rs. 86 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 172.56 crore. The cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Prakash Raj, among others. The music is helmed by AR Rahman. It is facing immense competition from Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story.

Twitter Post