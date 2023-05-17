Entertainment

Cannes 2023 lookbook Day-1: Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta unleash glamor

Cannes 2023 lookbook Day-1: Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta unleash glamor

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 17, 2023, 09:23 am 2 min read

Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta made their Cannes debut on Tuesday

The 76th Cannes Film Festival commenced on Tuesday and will captivate audiences until May 27. Considered one of the most esteemed film festivals globally, Cannes attracts an array of celebrities from around the world from the film and fashion industries. This year, B-town luminaries including Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar graced the red carpet in awe-inspiring looks on the opening day.

Khan was everything Indianness on Cannes red carpet

Khan made her much-awaited debut at the prestigious Cannes and needless to say, her red carpet look left us completely enchanted. For her maiden appearance, Khan became the muse of designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and opted for a breathtaking lehenga from their collection. Embracing her ethnic side, Khan looked resplended in a pastel blouse featuring intricate silver embellishments and a beautiful plunging neckline.

Check out Khan's Canned red carpet look

Instagram post A post shared by saraalikhan95 on May 17, 2023 at 8:54 am IST

Revisiting every Indian celebrity who embraced their 'desi' side

Khan's long flowing skirt, adorned with ethnic patterns created an enchanting visual, and speaking about her look to Brut India, the actor narrated, "It's a traditional Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness." Notably, earlier, Indian celebrities like Sonam Kapoor and Vidya Balan decided to go with an all-traditional look at Cannes in 2013.

Chhillar showcased her commitment to the environment at Cannes

The former Miss World and actor, Chhillar graced the red carpet in a stunning white strapless gown by Fovari—a luxury label known for making environment-conscious couture. Chhillar looked absolutely ethereal in the gown made with white netted fabric and exquisite feather detailing at the bottom. To compliment her look, she accessorized a snake-like statement neckpiece. Chillar effortlessly carried this ensemble, exuding grace and charm.

Gupta made heads turn as she walked on red carpet

Gupta made her debut at the esteemed film festival, attending the opening ceremony as a part of the Indian government delegation. She graced the red carpet in a breathtaking pastel pink gown that exuded elegance and sophistication. The highlight of her look was the thigh-high slit, extravagant collar, and delicate lace flowers that adorned the neckline, giving a feminine touch to the overall look.