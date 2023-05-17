Entertainment

Happy birthday, Nushrratt Bharuccha: Revisiting her must-watch films

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 17, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Nushrratt Bharuccha turned 38 years old on Wednesday (May 17)

She made her Bollywood debut in 2006 with Jai Santoshi Maa but gained popularity after she was cast as a lead in Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. Yes, we're talking about Nushrratt Bharuccha, the actor who has now become a Bollywood favorite. On her 38th birthday, here are five films you shouldn't miss.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha'

During the promotions of Chatrapathi in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Bharuccha revealed that Love Sex Aur Dhoka is by far one of her favorite films. She said that she'd love to do more such roles and films. The 2010 movie saw her deliver an intense and raw performance, playing a young lady who falls in love with a guy from a lower economic background.

'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'

A film that shaped Bharuccha's career is Luv Ranjan's superhit film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Also starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, Bharuccha earned praises for her performance by both critics and the audience. While Aaryan's monologue became iconic, Bharuccha also stole the show with every scene. After the success of this film, the duo went on to act in Ranjan's next, Akash Vani.

'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'

Bharuccha and Aaryan returned once again to work with Ranjan in the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, co-starring their Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-actor Sunny Singh. The movie was a commercial success at the box office with it entering the Rs. 100 crore club. Bharuccha's portrayal of a manipulative and cunning girl made a mark on the audience and the critics alike.

'Dream Girl'

Released in the year 2019, Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, is another commercial success of Bharuccha. She played Khurrana's love interest in the film and was quite a delight to watch on the screens. Though the film's sequel is up for release this year, Bharuccha has been replaced by Ananya Panday as the female protagonist.

'Chhori'

Bharuccha has performed various kinds of roles in the past. However, she surprised everyone with Chhori, a horror-thriller movie released in 2021. She played a heavily-pregnant woman who visits a village, only to find out that the village is haunted. She sets out to fight against supernatural forces to save her child while discovering dark secrets about the village.