Taapsee Pannu-backed 'Dhak Dhak' to release in 2023; poster revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag May 09, 2023, 06:29 pm 1 min read

Travel as a film genre has always been loved by viewers. The audiences witnessed several impeccable travel films over the years. Now, another interesting female-centric coming-of-age road trip drama titled Dhak Dhak is set to release soon. The film, being co-produced by Taapsee Pannu, was announced in 2022. The makers shared its poster on Tuesday and revealed that it will be released in 2023.

Story, cast, crew of the film

The story reportedly revolves around four women embarking on a life-altering journey to the world's highest motorable pass—Umling La. It stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, it is produced by Pannu's Outsiders Films in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios and BLM Pictures. The film's tagline reads, "Sometimes, in the middle of nowhere, you find yourself."

