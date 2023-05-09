Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya's 'Custody' advance ticket booking now open

Written by Aikantik Bag May 09, 2023, 05:46 pm 1 min read

'Custody' advance ticket booking is open now

Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming bilingual film Custody, which is set to hit the theaters on Friday (May 12). Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the film marks the 22nd outing for Chaitanya. It will be released in Telugu and Tamil languages. In the latest development, advance ticket booking for the film opened on Tuesday, and fans are quite excited.

More about the action thriller

The tickets can be bought from BookMyShow, among other online ticket-booking platforms. Touted to be a full-blown action thriller, the cast includes Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, and Arvind Swami, among others. The project is said to be the costliest film of Chaitanya's career. The music is helmed by Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja, while the film is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi.

