'Adipurush' trailer out! Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-Saif Ali Khan starrer looks majestic

Written by Aikantik Bag May 09, 2023, 02:43 pm 2 min read

'Adipurush' trailer is finally out!

Adipurush has been one of the most talked about films in recent times. Its first teaser, released in October, received flak for its poor VFX and misrepresentation of facts, following which the team promised to resolve the issues. Now, the makers have released the much-awaited trailer of the film, which was reportedly screened at select theaters on Monday, where it got a mammoth response.

Raut and team promise a jaw-dropping visual spectacle

The Om Raut directorial's trailer seems gripping and promises a power-packed take on the Hindu epic Ramayana. It offered a glimpse of the main events and central characters, including Prabhas as Raghava/Rama and Kriti Sanon as Janaki/Sita. Saif Ali Khan's screentime as Lankesh/Ravana was brief, but he looked dauntingly amazing. The team has seemingly worked on the VFX and promised a visual spectacle.

Check out 'Adipurush' trailer here!

Cast, crew of film, other details

Besides the aforementioned actors, the Raut-helmed pan-India film features Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, Devdatta Nage as Hanuman, and Vatsal Sheth as Indrajit. Reportedly mounted on a huge budget of Rs. 500 crore, Adipurush is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. It was earlier slated to arrive on January 12 but was later postponed to June 16 after the team received public backlash over its teaser.