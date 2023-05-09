Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna slammed for allegedly 'eating non-veg burger' in advertisement

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 09, 2023, 01:53 pm 2 min read

Rashmika Mandanna triggers controversy for allegedly eating a non-veg burger in an advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna, one of the most sought-after actors in the South Indian industry, has come under fire for allegedly lying about being a vegetarian. The controversy arose when she appeared in an advertisement for a fast-food brand where she allegedly ate a non-vegetarian burger. This has caused a stir among the netizens, who are now questioning her previous claims of being a vegetarian.

What exactly happened, and how did clip go viral?

It all started when Bollywood Garima Kumar, a digital content creator, posted a video on her Instagram handle showing Mandanna purportedly eating a non-vegetarian burger in a McDonald's advertisement, despite claiming to be a vegetarian. Netizens commented on the post, questioning the actor's previous claims. Following the uproar, fast-food chain McDonald's disabled its comment section on this ad video to prevent any further controversy.

Instagram post that sparked debate

Clip attracted mixed reactions from netizens

The viral video clip featuring Mandanna divided netizens, as some criticized the actor for portraying a dual personality while others defended her. A user lashed out at the actor and wrote, "Rashmika always lies through her teeth... Thanks for bringing this out, Garima." On the contrary, another came in support of her and commented, "They are just acting, that's what they are paid for."

Mandanna faces backlash for promoting junk food brand

Apart from the whole vegetarian/non-vegetarian debate, fans also criticized Mandanna for promoting junk food, with some pointing out that celebrities often do not consume such products themselves but still want fans to consume the same. A user commented, "These celebrities can do anything for money." However, another wrote, "Well, this is unfair, as she isn't forcing someone to eat unhealthy food every day."

Mandanna turned vegan entrepreneur in 2022

To recall, in June 2022, Mandanna began her entrepreneurial journey by investing in Plum, a vegan beauty and personal care brand, and also became its brand ambassador. Reportedly, the brand approached Mandanna amid its plans to double its annual recurring revenue (ARR), and considering her pan-India presence and fan base, she was deemed the most suitable choice at the time.