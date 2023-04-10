Lifestyle

Food History: Origins of the world's most beloved dishes

Written by Sneha Das Apr 10, 2023

These iconic dishes have a special place in people's heart

Well-known for their distinct flavors, and lip-smacking taste, some dishes have unanimously become favorites globally. Some of these mush-cherished dishes were created with purpose and an aim for perfection, and centuries and decades down the line they still hold a special place in people's hearts. Let's find out the history behind some of the world's most beloved dishes.

Galouti kebab

One of the most sought-after dishes of Lucknow, galouti kebab is known for its melt-in-the-mouth texture. According to legend, when the aging Nawab of Lucknow Wajid Ali Shah lost his teeth but didn't want to compromise his love for meat, his royal chefs created an innovative and exclusive preparation by mixing finely-ground meat, unripe papaya, and over 100 exotic spices to invent galouti kebab.

Pav bhaji

A legendary Maharashtrian street food, pav bhaji is made with mashed potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, and peas and served with buttery toasted pav. Mumbai's textile mill workers had brief mealtime, often at odd hours, and they preferred something light instead of a full meal. To cater to this need, a vendor smartly came up with the filling and nutrient-dense pav bhaji in the 1850s.

Butter chicken

Butter chicken was first created in Delhi's Moti Mahal restaurant by Punjabi restaurateurs Kundan Lal Jaggi, Thakur Dass Mago, and Kundan Lal Gujral, in the 1950s. It was a dish created by chance when Kundan Lal Jaggi found leftover tandoori chicken pieces becoming dry. He prepared a curry using tomato, cream, and butter to dunk the pieces. And that's how butter chicken was invented.

Potato chips

In 1853, George Crum, frustrated with a customer's complaint that the restaurant's French-fried potatoes were too thick, sliced potatoes thinly and fried them until crispy. Patrons loved it and it came to be known as "Saratoga Chips." Some accounts also claim that the inventor was actually Crum's sister Catherine Wicks. However, neither claimed credit for the "invention," as legends only started after Crum's death.

Tiramisu

Often considered a dessert par excellence, tiramisu is believed to have originated in Treviso, Italy, in 1800. It was created as an aphrodisiac dish by a smart mistress, a brothel member. Customers were offered this dish at the end of the evening to reinvigorate them to face their wives back home. It made its first commercial appearance on Le Beccherie restaurant's menu in 1972.