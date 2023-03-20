Lifestyle

National Ravioli Day 2023: 5 recipes for a lip-smacking time

Mar 20, 2023

Spend the day in flavor with these ravioli recipes

Ravioli is undoubtedly among Italy's best contributions to the world of food. After all, it's an absolute treat for all pasta admirers who love to offer their palates a burst of authentic Italian ingredients and culinary style. As the US celebrates National Ravioli Day on March 20, it is the perfect opportunity to bask in the flavors of this dish. Here are some recipes.

Eggless Ravioli

Mix flour, semolina, oil, salt, and water to make ravioli dough. Prepare stuffing by combining mashed potatoes, salt, pepper, ginger, cheese, and breadcrumbs. Pass the dough through a pasta roller and get the right shape using a ravioli cutter. Fill each ravioli shell with the stuffing. Boil them in salted water; cook them in a sauce of tomato puree, chili flakes, basil, and salt.

Four cheese ravioli

Form a dough by mixing flour, water, oil, beaten eggs, and salt. Prepare a filling by combining ricotta cheese, cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, and parsley. Heat some crushed garlic, cream, parmesan cheese, and pesto sauce in olive oil to make a sauce. Use a ravioli cutter to make shapes, stuff them with this filling, and bake. Cook baked ravioli in the sauce.

Spinach and cheese ravioli

Mix flour, eggs, and salt to prepare a dough. Now make its stuffing by combining blanched and sauteed spinach﻿, grated cheese, basil, pepper, and salt. Cut the dough into squares, place the stuffing in the middle, and wrap the edges to shape the ravioli. Boil in water for two-three minutes and once done, plate them and garnish them with basil leaves and garlic.

Cheese and herb ravioli

To make this instantly, boil a packet of readymade ravioli in water and olive oil until they are soft and tender. Now make a white sauce by melting cheddar cheese in a heated saucepan. Once done, sprinkle some black and white pepper. Keep cooking until thick. Now pour this sauce over the boiled ravioli and season it with chili flakes, oregano, and parsley.

Lemongrass ravioli

Boil some readymade ravioli in water and olive oil over medium flame until they soften. Now grab a skillet and melt some butter in it. Fry some shallots and then add sliced lemongrass. Cook until they are tender. Pour some lemon juice and lemon zest, followed by salt and pepper. Your sauce is ready! Mix the ravioli in it and serve fresh.