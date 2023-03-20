Lifestyle

National Macaron Day 2023: 5 recipes to try today

National Macaron Day 2023: 5 recipes to try today

Written by Sneha Das Mar 20, 2023, 04:47 pm 2 min read

Macarons are sweet meringue-based confectionary

Observed on March 20 every year, National Macaron Day celebrates the sweet meringue-based confection that is usually prepared with egg white, icing sugar, granulated sugar, almond meal, and food coloring. Macarons are believed to have originated in monasteries in Italy. According to other stories, "Macaron Parisien" was created by Parisian confectioners during the 1830s. Here are five delicious macaron recipes you can try today.

Chocolate macarons

Pound almonds into a coarse powder. Whisk together almond powder, cocoa powder, and powdered sugar. Beat in egg whites and mix well. Add castor sugar and mix. Pipe the batter into small round shapes on a greased tray and bake for 15 minutes. Melt whipping cream and dark chocolate using the double boiler method. Spread the filling in between two macarons and sandwich them.

Cardamom macarons

Blend together cardamom powder, almond flour, and icing sugar, and sift the mixture in a sieve. Whisk together egg whites, food color, and caster sugar. Sift the flour mix over the whisked egg whites and fold the mixture gently. Bake the macarons for 10 minutes. Boil together chocolate, vanilla essence, butter, and cream. Sandwich the macarons with the filling and serve.

Strawberry macarons

Sift together ground almonds and icing sugar. Beat egg whites in a separate bowl. Add caster sugar and whisk again. Fold into the almond and sugar mixture along with a drop of pink food color and strawberry puree. Transfer to a piping bag and pipe small blobs onto baking paper. Bake for five minutes. Sandwich the macarons with strawberry jam in the center.

Coconut macarons

Combine together grated coconut﻿, all-purpose flour, vanilla essence, egg whites, and sugar and whisk them well. Pipe small blobs of the prepared batter into a greased baking tray. Place the tray in a preheated oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden in color. Let the macarons cool and serve with hot tea. You can store these macarons in an airtight container.

Matcha tea macarons

Combine together almond flour, tea powder, and icing sugar and set aside. Whip some egg whites until frothy. Add granulated sugar and whip again until stiff peaks form. Gently fold the almond flour mixture into the egg whites and fill a pastry bag with the batter. Bake the macarons for five minutes. Boil cream and white chocolate, and sandwich the macarons with the filling.