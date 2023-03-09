Lifestyle

5 tips to get over your 'bhangover'

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 09, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Don't let your Holi spirits fade with 'bhangover', follow these tips

Holi without bhang? It's hard to imagine. During Holi, many people mix this edible preparation of cannabis with the usual delicacies we prepare on Holi. From thandai to gujiya, malpua, and more you could find almost every food laced with bhang. If you are experiencing a 'bhangover' following these tips might help alleviate the symptoms of this psychoactive compound.

Drink plenty of water

Consuming bhang can dehydrate your body, leading to a hangover. Drink plenty of water to help flush out toxins and rehydrate your body. It helps replenish lost fluids and electrolytes, which can help you feel better. It is recommended to drink at least eight glasses of water a day, but when you have a hangover, drink even more to compensate for the lost fluids.

Get some sleep

Bhang contains the active ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol, which is a psychoactive compound that can cause altered states of consciousness, euphoria, and relaxation. Getting enough sleep allows your body to recover from its effects. A good night's sleep is essential for the body to heal and rejuvenate, and it plays a critical role in repairing any damage caused by bhang.

Eat a healthy but light meal

When you drink bhang, it depletes your body of essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes. Eating a balanced meal that includes complex carbohydrates, lean protein, and healthy fats can help replenish these nutrients and give your body the energy it needs to recover. Avoid fatty or greasy foods like malpua, as they can further upset your stomach and make you feel worse.

Sip on a cup of ginger tea

Ginger contains compounds called gingerols and shogaol that can reduce inflammation in the stomach and intestines, which can cause nausea and other digestive issues. Sipping on ginger tea may help you feel better when you have a hangover. To make ginger tea, peel and grate a small piece of fresh ginger root and steep it in hot water for 5-10 minutes.

Take a shower

You might be feeling tired and groggy now. Taking a shower can help you feel refreshed and awake, which can help alleviate some of the symptoms of a hangover. Consuming bhang causes your body temperature to fluctuate, leading to sweating or chills. Taking a shower with warm water can help regulate your body temperature and control these symptoms.