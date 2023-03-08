Lifestyle

Played with Holi colors? Now follow these post-Holi skincare tips

These skincare tips will help your skin regain nutrients after a Holi celebration

Holi is all things colorful until those colors act stubborn and refuse to go away even after several bathing sessions. Irrespective of your skin type or how much you indulge in the celebration, the chemicals in these colors can penetrate deep into your skin and cause multiple issues. Fortunately, you can do the following to steer clear of the dreadful impact of colors.

Homemade face packs for the win

Chemical-rich skincare products may come and go but what stays are the gharelu nuskhe (home remedies) that stand the test of time. To regain nutrients in your skin, prepare a face mask using turmeric, rose water, and sandalwood as they are hydrating. It can even help you get rid of Holi colors. A mixture of curd, turmeric﻿, and sandalwood can also do wonders.

Use a facewash that generates a lot of foam

After celebrating Holi, it is best to wash your face with a foamy facewash or face cleanser instead of regular soap. Why so? Well, foam can help remove colors, excess oil, and dirt from your skin, and even help it attain its natural texture back. While that is helpful, always take into consideration your skin type and then use a suitable facewash.

Sunburns on Holi? Take a 'chill' pill with ice cubes

Owing to constant exposure to the sun and heat, you may likely return home with unexpected sunburns after playing Holi. Fret not, it is easier to treat them than you think as all you may need are some ice cubes! Rub them on the area affected for a few minutes to reduce redness, any burning sensation, and irritation.

Jumping straight into the shower is a big no-no

No matter how dirty you may have gotten, don't just hit the shower yet. Spend some time applying cold-pressed coconut oil on your entire body. This may loosen out the colors stuck to your skin, which may otherwise not be easy to get rid of. Wipe it off from your skin before you shower. Opt for a cold/warm shower instead of a hot one.

Hydrating your skin is important

Once you are done playing Holi, ensure that your skin is hydrated. You can do so by using an organic face serum or moisturizer﻿ suitable to your skin type. Additionally, you should drink plenty of water over the following days so that you can flush out toxins (both colors and dirty water) that may have penetrated your skin.