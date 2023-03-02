Lifestyle

Indian passport holders can travel visa-free in these countries

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 20, 2023, 03:04 pm 2 min read

Know which popular destinations you can travel without a visa

When we think about traveling to foreign destinations, the long visa formalities make us rethink whether planning the trip is worth the time. However, certain countries allow Indian tourists to visit them visa-free. As of 2023, Indian citizens can travel visa-free to 26 countries in the world. Here are some countries besides, Nepal and Bhutan that you can visit without a visa.

Maldives

Maldives is a popular destination among Indian travelers due to its beautiful beaches, clear blue waters, and a range of water-sport activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving. Indian nationals can obtain a free 30-day visa on arrival which can be extended up to 90 days. It is absolutely free and does not come with any hidden clauses.

Mauritius

Mauritius is a small nation, approximately one and a half times larger than Delhi. Nonetheless, it is one of the most popular tourist destinations amongst Indian travelers. Its scenic beauty, beaches, and cultural heritage allure travelers from across the world. Indian nationals can obtain visa-free entry for up to 90 days in this tourist-friendly beach destination.

Seychelles

Known for its pristine beaches and rich marine life, Seychelles is another country where Indian citizens are not required to carry a visa. However, you must still acquire a permit from the country's immigration department after reaching the island nation. This permit remains valid for 30 days after its issuance and can be extended for up to three months from its date of issuance.

Macau

Indians traveling to Macau for less than 30 days do not require a visa to enter the country. The visa-on-arrival facility is also available for Indian citizens wishing to stay in Macau for more than 30 days. For extending your stay beyond 30 days, you need to visit the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in New Delhi to apply for a visa.

Serbia

Serbia, a beautiful country located in the heart of the Balkan Peninsula in Europe, is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and stunning landscapes. If you are planning to visit this country, rest assured, you need not worry about visas, for at least 30 days. However, if you plan to stay longer than 30 days, you will need a Serbian visa.