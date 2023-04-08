Lifestyle

Celebrate Easter with these 5 delicious recipes

Celebrate Easter with these 5 delicious recipes

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 08, 2023, 12:47 pm 2 min read

Hop into Easter with these scrumptious recipes!

As Easter approaches, the excitement of gathering with family and loved ones intensifies. And what better way to add to the festive cheer than with some mouth-watering treats that everyone will love? Whether you are planning an elaborate brunch or a cozy dinner, we have got you covered with these five delicious recipes that will leave your guests asking for more.

Flaouna-style hot cross buns

Mix flour, yeast, sugar, cinnamon, oil, sea salt, and warm water in a bowl. Add halloumi cheese, raisins, and mint, and knead until it is less sticky. Leave to rise for about one hour. On a floured surface, shape it into several buns. Brush the bun tops with egg wash and sprinkle sesame seeds. Bake for 25-30 minutes un a preheated oven. Serve warm.

Easter hot chocolate

Warm a heatproof mug by pouring boiling water from the kettle into it. Heat milk and cocoa in a small pan. Discard hot water from mug and add Easter chocolate eggs. Pour the hot milk over the chocolate and stir for 30 seconds. Top with cream and sprinkle mini eggs, broken egg pieces, and marshmallows on top. Enjoy your cuppa like a happy kid.

Simnel muffins

Microwave dry fruits with zest and orange juice. Beat together butter, sugar, eggs, flour, spices, and milk, stir in dry fruits, and half-fill muffin cases. Add a piece of flattened marzipan to each case, and bake for 25-30 minutes at 180 degrees Celcius. Beat icing sugar and orange juice, drizzle over muffins, and top with chocolate eggs. Cool it before serving, and consume fresh.

Chocolate marzipan Easter eggs

Roll a walnut-sized ball of marzipan and mold it into the shape of eggs. Cut these eggs in half lengthwise or leave them whole. Melt chocolate over medium heat, stirring until it is smooth and lump-free. Dip the egg halves into the melted chocolate, and place them on parchment paper. Put all the chocolate-covered eggs in the fridge to set.

Easter special chicken curry

Heat a kadhai and dry roast chili powder, coriander powder, turmeric powder, salt, and chicken masala until fragrant. Marinate chicken pieces for 30 minutes. Saute onions, ginger, garlic, green chilies, and curry leaves. Add chopped tomatoes and saute until mashed. Add in the chicken, and then pour in half cup of water. Cover and cook until done. Garnish with curry leaves and serve.