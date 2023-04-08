Lifestyle

5 summer hats every woman must get her hands on

5 summer hats every woman must get her hands on

Written by Sneha Das Apr 08, 2023, 08:20 am 2 min read

These hats are super-stylish and a must-have for the summers

The summer season is here making you reach out for your sunglasses and umbrellas. But did you forget to put on a hat? Hats are the most underrated accessories to flaunt during this time; they not only cover up a bad hair day but also prevent your scalp from sun damage. Here are five popular summer hats to add oomph to your overall look.

Baseball caps

One of the most stylish, fashionable, and chic caps for women, baseball caps offer a cool and casual look and go with almost every outfit, be it your classic LBD or an oversized suit. Available in a wide variety of colors, sizes, designs, and patterns, these hats protect your face from the sun. You can also wear these hats to the gym.

Boater hats

A universal style for both men and women, boater hats are soft thin straw hats that were first introduced as accessories for children in the mid-19th century. The style of these hats is believed to have been inspired by the flat-topped caps of French sailors. They add an androgynous touch to a feminine outfit. Style this hat with a cute striped top.

Wide-brimmed sun hats

One of the perfect hats to wear on a beach holiday, wide-brim sun hats protect your face and hair from harmful UV rays. Offering a Bohemian element to your overall ensemble they complete your summer look. You can go for a straw wide-brimmed summer hat or one made with lighter fabrics like cotton mesh that are breathable and stylish.

Bucket hats

One of the cutest hats to own, bucket hats will give you a sense of nostalgia as these were popular during the 90s and are making a surprise comeback this season. These hats have evolved over the years and modern-day designers and fashionistas are incorporating them into their collections and flaunting them on runways. You can pair them with a shirt dress and belt.

Panama-style hats

Made of breathable fabrics, Panama-style hats add a classy and elegant touch to your summer look. One of the most favorite accessories among celebs in modern times, these hats look great when paired with flowy dresses or a simple pair of jeans and a shirt. These hats shield your eyes from the sun while also protecting your scalp from sun and heat damage.