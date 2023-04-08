Lifestyle

Why mushrooms are the hottest ingredient in skincare now

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 08, 2023, 06:05 am 3 min read

Mushrooms are the new skincare superheroes

Have you heard the buzz about mushrooms in the skincare world? Yes, the same mushrooms you might find in your favorite food are now being used as a key ingredient in skincare products. So if you are looking to take your skincare routine to the next level, it's time to add some mushrooms to the mix. Here's more about it.

When did the trend of using mushrooms in skincare begin?

The use of mushrooms in skincare can be traced back to traditional Chinese medicine, where they have been used for centuries to treat various skin ailments. In recent years, skincare brands started to take notice of the benefits of mushrooms and incorporated them into their products. Today, you can find mushrooms in a variety of skincare products such as serums, moisturizers, masks, and more.

How are mushrooms beneficial for your skin?

"Mushrooms are the new skincare superheroes," asserts Ms. Tulsi Gosai, co-founder, Akihi, a homegrown skincare brand. "These unassuming fungi are packed with powerful antioxidants, anti-inflammatory agents, and hydration-boosting properties that can transform your skin," says Ms. Gosai. According to her, mushrooms can help reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles, even out skin tone, and give your skin a healthy radiance.

Reishi, shiitake, and tremella mushrooms are the most commonly used

Reishi mushrooms have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that soothe skin and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Shiitake mushrooms contain kojic acid that brightens skin and reduces dark spots. Tremella mushrooms have polysaccharides that keep the skin hydrated and protect it from environmental stressors with antioxidants. If you are confused, here's how to ensure you are buying the right skincare product.

Cordyceps, Coprinus, and chaga mushrooms are used in skincare too

Cordyceps, Coprinus, and chaga mushrooms are also used for their unique benefits. Cordyceps mushrooms are high in antioxidants, which hydrate the skin, reduce dark spots, and boost collagen and elastin production while soothing inflammation. Coprinus mushrooms neutralize pollution-triggered oxidative stress, protecting overall skin health, and reducing the dryness that may cause skin sensitivity. Chaga mushrooms prevent melanin production and potentially minimize dark spots.

How to include mushroom-infused skincare products in your daily routine

Start with a cleanser that removes dirt and oil while hydrating your skin. Use a toner to balance your skin's pH levels, and follow up with a serum or essence to target specific skin concerns. A moisturizer with mushroom extracts can help lock in moisture, and sunscreen with mushroom extracts can protect your skin from UV rays and environmental stressors.