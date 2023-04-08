Lifestyle

Bid adieu to stretch marks with Skinvest Bomb Bum Cream

Written by Lahari Basu Apr 08, 2023, 02:15 am 3 min read

Although natural, stretch marks are not a welcoming sight. With body insecurities, we tend to cover up to forget about visible marks instead of working on fixing them. This summer season if you are planning to hit the beach and show some skin, do not shy away. I recently tried Skinvest's Bomb Bum Cream and was impressed with the results. Here's why.

Ingredients used in the product

The formula contains caffeine, collagen, antioxidants, raspberry ketone, and fisetin. Rich butter, botanical extracts, raspberry ketone, and fisetin moisturize and smoothen dimpled skin. The tocopheryl acetate gives your skin a radiant look. Siloxanetriol and caffeine exfoliate your stretch marks to make way for soft and smooth skin.

What the product promises

Suitable for all skin types and genders, this skin-tightening body cream claims to tone and condition your skin. The fast-absorbing body cream addresses stretch marks and tightens skin appearance. The ingredients of the product boost collagen levels to enhance the firmness and elasticity of the skin. The product comes with attached metal ball massagers, that help you massage the cream directly from the tube.

How to use the cream?

Clean the area you want to massage the cream on, and pat dry. Gently squeeze out a little cream from the tube onto your skin and massage the area with the in-built applicator for at least 10 minutes. Do this twice daily to see visible results. Then go be a fearless beach bum on your upcoming date with the seashore.

You can start seeing a visible difference in two weeks

The texture of the cream is smooth and silky. And with the metallic balls massager, it gets absorbed quickly into the skin. I also appreciate the subtle fragrance of the formula. After using this cream consistently for two weeks I noticed a visible reduction in the appearance of stretch marks. My skin now looks smoother and firmer, making me feel more confident in swimsuits.

What makes it unique?

The product lives up to its name, Bomb bum cream. The attached metal rollers help you massage the cream uniformly while breaking down cellulite. The formula also softens your skin and can be used anywhere on the body - arms, chest, love handles, calves, etc. It can be used by both men and women; don't hesitate to share it with your bae.

Should you buy the Bomb Bum Cream?

I would highly recommend Skinvest's Bomb Bum Cream to anyone looking for a solution to stubborn cellulite and dimpled skin. It's effective, pleasant to use, and definitely worth every penny. For those who struggle with cellulite and dimpled skin on the thighs, buttocks, or arms, this cellulite and stretch marks reduction body cream can really make a difference in the appearance of your skin.