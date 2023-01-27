Lifestyle

What is ginseng? Why should you use it?

Written by Sneha Das Jan 27, 2023, 10:21 am 2 min read

Popularly found in Asia and parts of North America, ginseng is a well-known herb that has been used as a medicinal supplement in Chinese medicine for centuries. Packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, ginseng is a significant part of Korean skincare products as it helps reduce signs of aging, besides lightening and brightening your skin. Here are five skincare benefits of ginseng.

Helps treat fine lines and wrinkles

Wrinkles and fine lines are aging signs and are the most common skin concerns among women. However, ginseng can help treat wrinkles and fine lines by boosting the circulation of the skin's smallest blood vessels and promoting collagen synthesis. It also protects your skin against harmful UV radiation that can make the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines worse.

Brightens and lightens your skin

Ginseng is highly effective in preventing the production of melanin, an amino acid that can lead to dark spots on the skin. Loaded with anti-inflammatory properties, it helps treat hyperpigmentation, discoloration, or melasma and brightens and lightens your skin complexion. With bioactive compounds like pectin, saponins, polysaccharides, and vitamins B1, B2, and B12 in them, ginseng can also make your skin glow.

Reduces skin inflammation

Great for sensitive skin, the anti-inflammatory properties in ginseng helps reduce inflammation in the skin, thereby soothing redness and puffiness. It also helps relieve skin dryness, mild rashes, breakouts, itchiness, burning, and raised bumps, or cracks. According to research, ginseng can help reduce inflammation in patients with atopic dermatitis by maintaining a functional skin barrier and increasing moisture in the skin.

Balances the production of oil in your skin

Ginseng helps protect your skin against various environmental pollutants like dust, dirt, grime, etc., and makes it healthy and clear. The anti-acne and anti-microbial properties of ginseng balance oil production in the skin and give you a natural and healthy glow. If you have oily skin, this ingredient will work wonders for you and help prevent clogged pores, blackheads, and breakouts.

Increases skin elasticity

Elastin is necessary to maintain the glow and firmness of our skin. However, your skin loses its ability to retain elasticity as soon as it starts aging which can lead to saggy, lifeless, and loose skin. Ginseng can help restore skin elasticity and give you tighter and smoother skin. According to studies, Korean red ginseng contains polysaccharides that tighten your skin.